Bhagwant Mann's 'punishment' warning in first reaction to Amriptal Singh crackdown

While Punjab Police continued its hunt for a fugitive Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh for a fourth day, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday warned that strict action will be taken against anyone who tries to disturb peace and harmony in the state. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann. (Sameer Sehgal /Hindustan Times)

“I thank three the crore Punjabis for their cooperation in this operation (against Amritpal Singh). The people of Punjab want peace and progress… Punjab's peace and harmony, and the country's progress are our priority. We will not spare any force working against the country,” Mann said at a press briefing.

Without naming Amritpal Singh, Mann, in his first reaction to the police action, said in the last few days, some elements were talking to spoil the environment of Punjab with the help of foreign powers and were giving hateful speeches.

“Action has been taken against them and they have been arrested and strict punishment will be given to them,” the Punjab CM said.

