Amid cholera, diarrhoea outbreak in Mohali’s Kumbra village, FIR registered for violating orders of district magistrate

Amid the cholera and diarrhoea outbreak in Mohali's Kumbra village, city police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons for violating the orders of the district magistrate by not cleaning water storage tanks.

The FIR has been registered under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Phase 8 police station.

District magistrate Aashika Jain had directed the local authorities to cleaning all water storage tanks to prevent the spread of water and vector-borne diseases.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP City-2) Harsimran Singh Bal said, the violators would be dealt with strictly for endangering the lives of the public for defying the prohibitory orders.

DC Jain’s orders clearly stated that regular cleaning of water storage tanks of houses, rented houses/shops, and hotels/PG houses are to be carried out in the wake cholera and diarrhoea outbreak.

The number of patients undergoing treatment for cholera and diarrhoea in Kumbra reached 12 after three patients were discharged.

The total number of patients reported so far is 89, including four confirmed cases of cholera, as per the DC.