Amid cleanliness awards, garbage heaps plague Scooter Market in Ludhiana

Amid the city’s winning spree of awards under the Smart City Mission, local areas have reported long standing sanitation issues. The garbage dump under the bus stand flyover, near the Scooter Market, stands in stark contrast to the cleanliness campaigns promoted by the authorities, as local residents and traders reportedly flood the municipal corporation (MC) with complaints. The traders’ association has urged the MC authorities to visit the site and take immediate action to redress the situation. (Manish/HT)

The undisposed garbage under the flyover has been riddled with foul smell, rat, flies and mosquitoes, posing a health hazard for residents and visitors. The situation continues to worsen as the garbage covers a large area of the road where thousands of vehicles cross everyday. Despite repeated complaints, the situation remains unchanged, claim the residents.

Shopkeepers in the Scooter Market, a commercial hub in the city, have expressed their frustration over poor sanitation and lack of basic facilities. “We are paying monthly rent to the municipal corporation, but in return, we are not even provided with clean washrooms or a proper garbage disposal system,” said Tarun, one of the shopkeepers of Scooter Seller Association.

The public washrooms in the area are reportedly in a dilapidated state and remain largely unusable. “The condition of the toilets is so bad that customers avoid using them. It creates a bad impression and directly affects our business,” another trader Ravinder Singh pointed out.

A static compactor was installed in the Scooter Market opposite Bhai Chattar Singh park around a few months ago under Ludhiana Smart City project. Though the compactor has been awarded for various initiatives, including urban cleanliness and sustainable infrastructure, however it remains non-functional.

“This clearly shows a mismatch between the claims made by officials and the ground situation. Awards should be based on actual implementation, not just on paperwork,” said a Jaswinder local resident.

The traders’ association has urged the MC authorities to visit the site and take immediate action to redress the situation. They have demanded proper sanitation, regular garbage lifting, and urgent repairs of washroom facilities.

In response, Vipan Malhotra, health officer,MC said, “We are already engaging the workers to clear the garbage dump but people are throwing the garbage directly into that dump which is very difficult for the authorities to keep a tab on”.

Municipal officials, when contacted, said they would look into the issue and ensure that cleaning operations are stepped up in the area.

As Ludhiana continues to grow as a commercial and industrial city, traders and residents alike are now asking the authorities to ensure that their initiatives are reflected not just in awards and reports but also in the lived reality of its citizens.