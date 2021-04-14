Amid Covid rush, hospitals seek HP govt help to increase capacity

The surge in Covid-19 cases is pushing pressure on the state’s health infrastructure with the two main hospitals, Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, and Dr Rajendra Prasad Medical College, Tanda, working on full capacity. The hospital managements have sought help from the government to increase the number of beds.

The IGMC has a total bed capacity of 100 and it is almost full. “We are making arrangements to increase the capacity in the hospital. The patient rush is increasing by the day,” said senior medical superintendent Janak Raj Pakhretia.

Also read: Over 1,000 test positive for Covid-19 at Kumbh Mela in 48 hours

The IGMC is also facing problems in handling bodies “On Tuesday evening, three patients died, and we can only keep four bodies in a mortuary at a time,” he said. The five medical colleges in the state have a total capacity of 300 beds.

To help cope with the patient load, Deen Dayal Hospital in Shimla will be turned into a Covid care centre. “We have the facilities to do so when the need arises,” Shimla chief medical officer Surekha Chopra said.

At present, the bodies of Covid patients are being cremated at the Kanlog crematorium, which is also used for cremating non-Covid dead.

In November-end last year, the crematorium staff was overwhelmed due to the spurt in Covid-19 deaths and the government had initiated a move to create another ground for the last rites of the Covid dead. The chief minister’s office had asked the urban development department to develop a facility in Sanjauli for Covid fatalities.