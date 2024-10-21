Amid DAP shortage, Haryana farmers fear delay in mustard sowing

Farmers in several districts of Haryana are struggling to get di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) fertiliser, essential for mustard and wheat cultivation. DAP contains nitrogen and phosphorus, which are the primary nutrients for these crops. An acre of wheat requires two bags of DAP while mustard requires one bag per acre. (REUTERS FILE)

At many places, farmers complained that they stood in queues for long hours, only to return home empty-handed.

The ideal time for mustard sowing is between October 11 and 25, but farmers fear delay due to DAP shortage.

Satywan Lakhlan, a farmer from Bhiwani, said he has been trying to get DAP for the last 10 days but some shopkeepers have been selling it in black.

“A bag of DAP contains 45kg fertiliser. The government rate for a bag is ₹1,350 but some shopkeepers are selling it for ₹1,550,” Lakhlan said.

“If we do not get DAP soon, then our mustard sowing will be delayed. Even cooperative societies and dealers are facing a shortage,” he added.

Mandeep Kumar, a shopkeeper from Siwani in Bhiwani district, said that they have not received the DAP bags for the last three days and the previous stock has been exhausted.

Prem Lata, a woman farmer from Dagroli village in Charkhi Dadri said that she had gone to a cooperative society shop in Badhra at 10 am on Sunday to get 20 DAP bags. Only 1,000 bags were remaining and those got sold out before she could buy.

Farmers in Badhra, Charkhi Dadri, Bhiwani, Jind’s Uchana, Sirsa, and Fatehabad have been protesting against the government over DAP shortage. At some cooperative societies, where long queues of farmers were seen, police had to be called in for crowd management.

A senior agricultural official assured that the issue will be resolved within the coming week, and farmers would get adequate fertiliser supply for timely sowing.