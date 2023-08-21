Amarnath Yatra to be temporarily suspended from August 23

Jammu and Kashmir Government on Sunday said Amarnath Yatra will be suspended from August 23 owing to declining number of pilgrims and need to repair the tracks up in the Himalayas.

The government said the yatra has seen overwhelming footfall this year with more than 4.4 lakh pilgrims visiting the shrine so far. (PTI file)

In a statement, the government said the Amarnath Shrine Board authorities have said that due to considerable reduction in the flow of pilgrims and the urgent repairs and maintenance of the yatra tracks at vulnerable stretches, the movement of pilgrims on both the tracks leading to the holy cave is not advisable. “Hence, the yatra shall remain temporarily suspended from both routes with effect from August 23, 2023. Chadi Mubarak shall proceed via traditional Pahalgam route marking the culmination of yatra August 31,” it said.

The 62-day long pilgrimage commenced on July 1 this year and will culminate with the event of ‘Chadi Mubarak’ on August 31.

The yatra commenced simultaneously from both the routes — the Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district.

