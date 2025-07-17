Amid felling of apple trees, Himachal forest dept pledges to bring 1,820 hectares under green cover

Amid the cutting down of apple orchards grown on forest land, the Himachal Pradesh Forest Department has pledged to bring 1,820 hectares of land under green cover this year. Amid the cutting down of apple orchards grown on forest land, the Himachal Pradesh Forest Department has pledged to bring 1,820 hectares of land under green cover this year. (HT File)

Out of this, the department will directly undertake plantation on 1,000 hectares of land, while an additional 600 hectares will be covered under the Rajiv Gandhi Van Samvardhan Yojana. The state-level plantation drive is set to commence soon with the Van Mahotsav, aiming to rejuvenate barren lands across the state.

Alongside this, the JICA Forestry Project has set a separate target of planting trees over 220 hectares. This will be achieved through both departmental efforts and community participation. Notably, last year, the JICA project successfully undertook plantations across 1,296 hectares. In addition, 100 hectares of land were greened under the Mukhyamantri Van Vistaar Yojana (Chief Minister’s Forest Expansion Scheme).

On June 2, Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched the Rajiv Gandhi Van Samvardhan Yojana in Hamirpur. The scheme not only focuses on increasing forest cover but also aims to generate livelihood opportunities for local communities.

Under this initiative, fruit-bearing trees will be planted on barren lands, offering a dual benefit — environmental restoration and economic support to local people through fruit production. A special focus will be placed on engaging Mahila Mandals (women groups), Self-Help Groups (SHGs), and Youth Clubs, who will serve as the backbone of the initiative. These community groups will not only plant the trees but will also take responsibility for their care for the next five years, ensuring long-term survival and fostering deeper community involvement.

“This year, the Forest Department aims to plant trees on 1,000 hectares of land. Additionally, 600 hectares will be covered under the Rajiv Gandhi Van Samvardhan Yojana and 220 hectares under the JICA Forestry Project, making it a total of 1,820 hectares of plantation,” said Sameer Rastogi, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest Force) (PCCF HoFF) and Chief Project Director, JICA Forestry Project.