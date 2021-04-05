Amid infection surge, Haryana announces fresh curbs on gatherings

Amid the rising Covid-19 infections in the state, Haryana government on Sunday announced fresh guidelines for indoor and outdoor gatherings, besides funerals.

While the gathering at funerals has been restricted to 50 people, at indoor events, 50% of the hall capacity and not more than 200 people will be allowed to assemble. For outdoor functions, the state government has allowed 500 people to assemble. The new guidelines will come into effect from April 5.

“The new guidelines issued on Sunday will be implemented strictly in order to wipe out the virus,” said health minister Anil Vij.

According to Sanjeev Kaushal, financial commissioner revenue and additional chief secretary, revenue and disaster management, the capacity of indoor places would be specified by the urban local bodies or the department concerned, keeping in view the calculated correlation between the number of chairs, seating or standing capacity and the covered area.

The new guidelines were issued under the revised standard operating procedure for social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions and other congregations.

While the authorities will focus on ensuring that Covid-appropriate behaviour, such as social distancing norms, wearing of face masks, sanitisation, hand hygiene and provision for thermal scanning, etc. are followed strictly, the organisers of social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions will have to take prior permission from the district magistrates.

The district magistrates will give permission after seeking necessary approvals from the departments concerned, including the police.

The government has directed the deputy commissioners (DCs) to constitute joint inspection teams for enforcing these instructions and ensure extensive checking, besides taking action against the violators as per law, rules, instructions and directions.

Any violation of the guidelines will be punishable under the provisions of the disaster management Act-2005 and Indian Penal Code.

1, 904 fresh infections, 7 deaths in 24 hours

The fresh restrictions came on a day when Haryana recorded 1, 904 fresh Covid-19 cases and seven deaths. The fatalities include three people from Kaithal district and one each from Sonepat, Ambala, Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar districts.

Among the districts that saw a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases were Gurugram (555), Faridabad (151), Ambala (114), Karnal (185), Panipat (142), Panchkula (200), Kurukshetra (135) and Yamunanagar (98).

On Sunday, 33,589 people received the first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine while 715 people came forward for their second dose. The cumulative count of people vaccinated in the state has now risen to 18.68 lakh.