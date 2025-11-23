Amid protests, Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan postpones maiden visit to PU

Vice-President of India CP Radhakrishnan, who is the Chancellor of Panjab University, has cancelled his maiden visit to the varsity amid the ongoing senate election protest. Vice-President of India CP Radhakrishnan, who is yet to visit Chandigarh after assuming office in September this year, had specially directed PU to schedule its convocation for December. (PTI)

The V-P, who is yet to visit Chandigarh after assuming office in September this year, had specially directed PU to schedule its convocation for December.

But the V-P’s office has now confirmed that he won’t be attending the PU convocation scheduled for December 13.

While the official reason given for the cancellation is a busy schedule, PU sources have confirmed that this move has been taken in view of the protest for the senate elections, which has now gone on for over a month now.

PU vice-chancellor Renu Vig also confirmed that the V-P won’t visit, but the cited the Chancellor’s busy schedule as the reason.

As per officials, it is not just students protests that are a cause of worry -- outsider influx is also security issue.

Even during last year’s convocation, a protest for the senate elections was witnessed during which effigies were also burnt by students on campus.

With the Chancellor’s cancellation, PU may look at rescheduling the convocation to early 2026. PU officials added that the impact of the protests can also be seen on other events planned in the varsity.

The venue for the India International Science Festival, which is to kick off on December 6, has been shifted from PU to Panchkula. Higher officials of the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences are expected to attend it.

As per officials, they had also looked at cancelling the entire event or just holding the inaugural event in Panchkula while having the main academic events on campus but now they have decided to shift the venue to Dusshera Ground, Panchkula.

The Panjab University Bachao Morcha on Saturday reiterated that no examinations scheduled for November 26 will be allowed to take place, asserting that the PU bandh will go ahead as planned.

Morcha leaders said that holding exams on the day of the shutdown would “defeat the very purpose” of their protest, which demands the immediate announcement of the long pending senate electionschedule.

Tensions escalated earlier in the day after an all-party meeting called by the dean students welfare (DSW) failed to materialise.

The meeting was intended to bring together all student organisations to discuss the November 26 bandh and the possible postponement of exams.

It was essentially called to inform them that the Student Council, in a meeting held on Friday, had unanimously suggested that the postponement should not take place but Morcha leaders refused to participate upon learning that Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members werepresent.

The Morcha has been adamant that it would not sit for discussions alongside Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) representatives.

The standoff comes a day after the PU Student Council-dominated by ABVP-formally opposed the bandh call, arguing that academic processes should not be disrupted.

Morcha leaders, however, maintained their stance. “What’s the point of a shutdown if exams still take place?” said Raman, one of the Morcha representatives.

He added that the group has also urged all shopkeepers on campus to keep their establishments closed on November 26, aiming for a complete halt of normal activity to press their demands.