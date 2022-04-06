Amid scorching heatwave, Ludhiana recorded 97% rain deficit in March
Not only did the district blister during the hottest March in 52 years, but it also recorded a rainfall deficit of 96.6 %.
Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) department of climate change and agricultural meteorology head Pavneet Kaur Kingra said Ludhiana just received 0.8mm precipitation in March, while the average rainfall for the month is 23.7mm.
“Since the meteorological observatory was setup at PAU, 52 years ago, the district logged negligible rainfall in March only on five occasions – 2004, 2008, 2018, 1977 and 1970,”she said, adding that it was not just the days that were scorching hot, but the nights were among the warmest ever.
Calling the monthly report for March “astounding,” Kingra said, “The monthly minimum temperatures show that the city remained four degrees warmer at night as compared to previous years. The mean monthly minimum temperature came out to be 15.9°C, against the average 12°C. The highest minimum temperature of 23.3°C was recorded on March 18. The mercury has never risen so high in March. The closest it ever came was 14.9°C and 14.8°C in 2021 and 2010, respectively.”
“The mean maximum temperature for March was 30.8°C, against the average temperature of 26.7°C. It was only in 2004 (30.9°C) and 2010 (31.0°C) that the maximum temperature surpassed the average. At 37.8°C, the maximum temperature for the month was recorded on March 30,”said
There will be no respite in the first week of April either, as per the PAU weatherman. “The next five days will be hot and dry with no chances of a western disturbance bringing rain, and respite from the stifling heat,” he said.
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
Eye witness in Congress councillor's murder found hanging; CBI to probe
An eye witness in Congress councillor Tapan Kandu's murder was found dead on Wednesday morning in West Bengal's Purulia district, police said. The body of a close associate of Kandu, Niranjan Baishnab, was found hanging from the ceiling in his house in Jhalda's Baishabpara, they said. Baishnab's body was found on a day the Congress called a 12-hour bandh in Jhalda over Kandu's killing, and TMC forming the civic board in the town.
Babul Supriyo faces ‘minority’ challenge in Kolkata by-poll
Kolkata: Babul Supriyo, who quit the Bharatiya Janata Party last year after being dropped from the Union council of ministers and joined West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress, faces a tough contest in the April 12 by-poll to Kolkata's Ballygunge assembly seat. Mukherjee won the seat first as a Congress candidate in a 1971 by-poll and retained it a year later. Supriyo faces a tough challenge given the demographics of the constituency.
K'taka CM Bommai likely to meet Amit Shah, JP Nadda in Delhi
India], April 6 (ANI): Elevating the probability of discussing cabinet expansion of his eight-month-old government, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that he is likely to meet Bharatiya Janata Party top brass including JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi during his two-day visit. I am scheduled to meet Union Finance minister Nirmala Seetharaman and discuss issues related to GST.
New policy to identify, develop sport as a skill, says CM Kejriwal
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the Delhi government's sports policy is aimed at identifying individual talents and developing sports as a skill. The CM distributed monetary awards to bronze medallist Bajrang Punia, and Olympians Manika Batra, Deepak Kumar and coach Shallaz Kumar. While Punia was awarded with a cheque of ₹1 crore, Batra, Deepak Kumar and coach Shallaz Kumar were awarded ₹10 lakh each.
