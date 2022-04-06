Amid scorching heatwave, Ludhiana recorded 97% rain deficit in March

Not only did the district blister during the hottest March in 52 years, but it also recorded a rainfall deficit of 96.6 %.

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) department of climate change and agricultural meteorology head Pavneet Kaur Kingra said Ludhiana just received 0.8mm precipitation in March, while the average rainfall for the month is 23.7mm.

“Since the meteorological observatory was setup at PAU, 52 years ago, the district logged negligible rainfall in March only on five occasions – 2004, 2008, 2018, 1977 and 1970,”she said, adding that it was not just the days that were scorching hot, but the nights were among the warmest ever.

Calling the monthly report for March “astounding,” Kingra said, “The monthly minimum temperatures show that the city remained four degrees warmer at night as compared to previous years. The mean monthly minimum temperature came out to be 15.9°C, against the average 12°C. The highest minimum temperature of 23.3°C was recorded on March 18. The mercury has never risen so high in March. The closest it ever came was 14.9°C and 14.8°C in 2021 and 2010, respectively.”

“The mean maximum temperature for March was 30.8°C, against the average temperature of 26.7°C. It was only in 2004 (30.9°C) and 2010 (31.0°C) that the maximum temperature surpassed the average. At 37.8°C, the maximum temperature for the month was recorded on March 30,”said

There will be no respite in the first week of April either, as per the PAU weatherman. “The next five days will be hot and dry with no chances of a western disturbance bringing rain, and respite from the stifling heat,” he said.