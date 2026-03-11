Amid shortage fears, LPG booking rules tightened

: Residents planning to book an LPG cylinder in the city will now have to wait longer, as a change in booking rules has increased the interval between successive bookings. The move comes amid reports of supply disruptions, with distributors advising consumers to use cooking gas carefully. Gas agencies maintain that the shortage is part of a broader national supply issue (HT File)

While gas agencies maintain that the shortage is part of a broader national supply issue and that the situation in Chandigarh is not yet critical, restaurant owners say the absence of commercial LPG supplies for the past three days has started causing concern. Sanjay Gupta, manager of Super Gas Agency in Attawa village, said, “Now, customers can get only one cylinder per connection through online booking with OTP verification,” he said. Speaking about commercial supplies, he said no fresh cylinders had been received in the past three days.

Rajbir Sodhi, owner of Manimajra Gas Agency, said, “There is some concern regarding commercial LPG cylinders, but as of now, there is no major crisis in Chandigarh,” he said.

However, restaurant owners say the uncertainty has already prompted them to take precautionary steps. Ankit Gupta, president of the Chandigarh Hospitality Association, said while there is no immediate shortage, the industry is keeping a close watch on the situation.

Residents have reported difficulties in booking domestic cylinders online. Nirmal Sohata, a resident of Sector 38, said online bookings were not going through smoothly. “We had to visit the gas agency to book cylinders. There are directions that only one cylinder can be booked per connection,” she said.

Foodies may see temporary menu tweaks

Restaurant owners say they have already begun implementing emergency measures to conserve fuel. Kanwaljit Singh, who runs a restaurant in the city, said, “Some restaurants have reduced menu items that require more gas to cook, while others are exploring alternative cooking methods,” he said. Several restaurant owners said their establishments could continue operating for only a few more days if fresh commercial cylinders do not arrive soon.

According to gas distributors, the impact of growing international tensions between the US, Iran, and Israel is beginning to affect domestic LPG supply chains. As a result, the availability of LPG cylinders has become tighter, leading to revised booking intervals for consumers.

However, the Chandigarh administration has not issued any advisory in this regard.

Rakesh Aggarwal, a Panchkula resident, said the administration should issue advisory to prevent panic and ensure proper supply in the district.

Satpal Sharma, Panchkula DC, said it is a national issue and the administration cannot control or regulate cylinder distribution.

An inspector from Mohali’s food and civil supplies department said, “With demand rising, a short supply disruption in commercial units was noticed across Mohali but with smooth supply from the agencies, the demand is being managed.”

Mohali DC Komal Mittal said, “Strict orders have been given not to hoard cylinders and ensure smooth supply in both domestic and commercial sectors. There is no shortage of supply in the area.”

– With inputs from Brijender Gaur & Mandeep Narula