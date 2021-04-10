Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Amid spike in Covid cases, fresh restrictions coming up in Haryana
Amid rising coronavirus cases, the Haryana government has decided to shut schools for students of Classes 1 to 8, anganwaris, and creches
The government, however, is yet to take a call on imposing night curfew. The state on Friday recorded 2,994 cases taking the tally of active cases to 18,142.

“Formal orders regarding fresh restrictions will be issued in a day or two,” said an official.

Meanwhile, state health minister Anil Vij said that a “vaccination festival”, as suggested by the Prime Minister, will be held in the state from April 11 to 14. In these four days, the health department expects to vaccinate 6-7 lakh people free of cost. Directions have been given to cancel holidays of doctors and staff of medical colleges.

Vij said that vaccination will be done in all major villages, town colonies, settlements, worksites, public places, markets in state as promised by PM Modi. People will be made aware of the vaccination and coronavirus screening with the help of posters and banners at roads, bus stands, railway stations, hospitals, and other places.

Vij added that there is sufficient amount of vaccine in state, yet we will demand more vaccine from the central government.

He said that help of Panchayati Raj institutions, anganwadi centres, prominent people in villages and cities, NGOs, MLAs and other dignitaries will be taken for the vaccination festival. He directed authorities to create micro-containment zones around Covid patients to protect others from the infection.

