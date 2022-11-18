Amid spike in drone intrusions, security tightened near police posts in Jammu

Three days after a drone, which had entered from across the border, dropped two timer-fitted improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and four detonators near the Phallain Mandal police post in Jammu district, security has been ramped up across all border police posts along the 198-km international border in Kathua, Samba and Jammu districts.

Jammu district senior superintendent of police (SSP) Chandan Kohli said, “In view of the incident, security has been heightened in all the police posts along the border. Instructions have been issued to all the police posts to remain alert and maintain 24x7 surveillance.”

The security has been heightened to pre-empt any possible attempt to drop off explosives with the help of drones, he added.

Kathua senior superintendent of police (SSP) RC Kotwal said, “Being a border district, where we have recovered weapons dropped by Pakistani drones twice in recent times, we are on a red alert round the year.”

In June 2021, two Indian Air Force personnel were injured after Pakistani drones managed to drop off explosives at the high-security IAF station in Satwari, a few km away from the Phallain Mandal police post.

On August 18, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had carried out searches in Jammu, Srinagar, Kathua, Samba and Doda districts in a case related to interception of a drone used for delivery of consignments of arms, ammunition and explosives by a key module of The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

While the BSF had detected around 79 drone flights along the India-Pakistan international border in 2020, which increased to 109 in 2021 and “more than doubled to 266 this year.”