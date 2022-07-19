Amit Shah expected to visit Chandigarh next week

Union home minister Amit Shah is likely to visit the city next week to attend a number of programmes, including foundation laying and inauguration of four schools.

A senior UT official said, “We are preparing the schedule of his visit, which will be send to MHA for its approval and then the dates will be finalised.”

This will be Shah’s second visit to the city within a span of four months. During his last visit on March 28, he had launched the state-of-the-art Integrated Command and Control Centre and also inaugurated 336 Chandigarh Police Flats, apart from an e-FIR platform.

IGNOU starts programmes in electronic media

Chandigarh

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has invited applications for new certificate and diploma programmes in electronic media for the July 2022 session. Savita Panwar, regional director (I/C), Regional Centre, IGNOU, Chandigarh, said the PG diploma in electronic media will cover subjects like broadcast and digital journalism, audio production, digital photography, videography and audio visual production.

13 mohalla clinics to start in Mohali by August 15

Mohali

Civil Surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur on Monday reviewed the work progress of the Aam Aadmi Clinics being built at Phase 5, Chhaju Majra Colony, and Jandpur village. Kaur said 15 new health centres were being built at different locations in the district to provide better and proper health services to the public. Of these, 13 clinics will be operational from August 15.

Nelson Mandela Int’l Day celebrated at Model Jail

Chandigarh

Model Jail, Sector 51, organised an event to mark the Nelson Mandela International Day on Monday. Competitions for poster making, singing, poetry, note on best use of time in prison and push-ups were organised for jail inmates in collaboration with the Institute of Correctional Administration, Sector, 26. Home secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav, the chief guest, awarded certificates to winners and participants.

Liver transplant OPD launched at Max Hospital

MOHALI

A regular liver transplant OPD was launched at Max Hospital, Mohali, on Monday. Dr Abhideep Chaudhary, senior director of liver transplantation, said the specialised OPD will also benefit patients with HPB (hepato-pancreatico-biliary) diseases. The hospital is also going to establish a comprehensive liver care unit. Meanwhile, 50 doctors, including those from PGIMER, participated in a CME on “Liver transplant and HPB surgery” at Mohali Club on Monday.

Five-day yoga camp begins at Sec-23 college

Chandigarh

A five-day integrated yoga and ayurveda wellness awareness camp was inaugurated at Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Sector 23, under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) scheme. Around 100 people attended the camp on Day 1. Lakhbir Singh, assistant project director, RUSA, was the chief guest. The sessions will be taken by wellness expert Shyam Priya and various instructors of the college. The sessions are open to public and will also be broadcast live on the college’s YouTube channel.

Sandalwood saplings planted at Zirakpur housing society

Mohali

In a step towards making the housing society financially self-sufficient, residents of Trishla City, Zirakpur, along with society’s managing director Harish Gupta, planted 20 sandalwood saplings on Monday. Gupta said after a span of 10 years, wood from these trees can be sold for ₹10 lakh each, which will help the society earn ₹2 crore. A total of 200 saplings will be planted over the next decade. Manjit Singh, general secretary, Trishla City RWA, said the income generated will help maintain and upgrade society’s assets, such as elevators and gensets without any burden on the pockets of flat owners.

Panckula police nab 37 persons in gambling, NDPS cases in 11-hour Operation Akraman

Panchkula

Police have registered 19 FIRs against 37 persons during the 11-hour long Operation Aakraman that commenced on Monday. As a part of the operation, 14 teams conducted raids at 60 locations, and recovered ₹ ₹2.56 lakh from gamblers.The operation, aimed at curbing illegal activities in the district, started at 6 am and continued till 5 pm following the orders of deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Surender Pal Singh. The DCP himself conducted raids at Kharak Mangoli, Rajiv Colony, Old Panchkula, Pinjore and Kalka.

The police registered seven cases under the Gambling Act, arresting 24 persons with over ₹2.56 lakh. Six cases of illegal liquor were registered against as many persons, with police recovering 12 bottles of liquor and 91 bottles of country-made liquor from them.

Two cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act were registered, wherein 130 gm chura post was recovered from one and 7.05 gm heroin from another. In addition, four proclaimed offenders were arrested, while another was held in relation to a cycle theft case.

Main accused in 2009 Panchkula double-murder sent to eigth-day police remand

Panchkula

Following the arrest of the “most-wanted” couple in connection with the 42,009 double-murder of a financer and his four-year-old son from Indore, police have the accused Raju has been sent on an eight-day remand, while his wife Shilpa was sent to a one-day remand. The couple was produced in a local court on Monday. Sector 14 SHO Anil Kumar said, “We had sought 10-day police remand of Raju, whereas court gave an eight-day remand, and we sought only one-day remand of the woman, which we were given.”

The accused, residents of AKS colony, Zirakpur, carried a police reward of ₹1 lakh and ₹50,000 each. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Aman Kumar, Ambala unit’s special task force inspector Deepender Partap Singh arrested the accused from Bilochi Mardana, Indore, handed over the couple to Sector 14, Panchkula, station head officer (SHO).An FIR had been registered under Sections 302 (murder), 365 (kidnapping and murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), 216 (harbouring offender) and 120 B (punishment of criminal conspiracy).

Raju and his wife were on the run, along with their one-year-old daughter. Police said the duo had changed several locations in the last 13 years. Raju had changed his identity to Vicky Pawar and then to Ravi Pawar. Similarly, Shilpa had changed name to Sunita Pawar and then Anjali Pawar.

Power minister inaugurates 66 KV grid sub-Station in Baltana

Mohali

Punjab power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Monday inaugurated a new 66 kV grid sub-station in Baltana, Zirakpur. The minister said the new sub-station had been set up with one number power transformer with a capacity of 20 MVA (mega volt amp) and another power transformer of same capacity will be installed shortly.

He said for this sub-station, a 6.5km 66kV transmission line had been set up that will give relief to the existing sub-stations at Dhakoli and Bhabat. Constructed at a cost of ₹9.12 crore, the new sub-station will greatly boost the power supply to Baltana, Zirakpur-Ambala road, Zirakpur-Patiala road, Kalka-Shimla road and outskirts of Zirakpur towards Chandigarh, the minister said. Dera Bassi MLA Kuljeet Singh Randhawa and PSPCL CMD Baldev Singh Sran, along with several other senior PSPCL officials, were present on the occasion.

Teacher’s car stolen from Sector-19 market

Chandigarh

The car of a Sector-18 resident was stolen from the parking of the Sector-19 market. In her complaint, Unnati Kumar said she taught at a private school in Sector 38 and her husband, Brijesh Kumar, was a businessman.

On July 14, she visited the Sector-19 market around 1.15 pm and parked her car outside Gopal Sweets. When she returned around 1.50 pm, her car was missing from the spot. The market does not have paid parking and the market association has hired an attendant to manage the parking. Unnati said when she asked the attendant, he was clueless about her car. On her complaint, police registered a case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code. Last week, the crime branch of Chandigarh Police had arrested three members of an inter-state gang of vehicle lifters and recovered eight cars, which the gang had transported to Bihar.