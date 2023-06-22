Amit Shah on 2-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir from today

Union home minister Amit Shah will arrive in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. He is on a two-day visit to the Union Territory.

In the first leg of his itinerary, Shah would reach Jammu on Friday where he would pay his respects to Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at the BJP headquarters around 11 am.

Thereafter, he would address a public rally at Bhagwati Nagar at around 11.15 am. The home minister will also lay the foundation stone of CFSL at Samba and dedicate other developmental projects.

The rally, coinciding with the death anniversary of BJP ideologue Shyama Prasad Mukherjeet, is part of BJP’s ‘Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyaan’ programme being held on the completion of nine years of the BJP government.

Shah is also likely to visit Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) at Majeen on the outskirts of Jammu.

He would leave for Raj Bhawan in Srinagar from where he will dedicate other development projects at 4.30 pm.

At the Raj Bhawan in Srinagar, the home minister is likely to hold a high-level security review meeting ahead of Amarnath Yatra with lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha and top officials from army, police, paramilitary forces and intelligence agencies.

Shah is likely to meet a few delegations on Friday.

On Saturday, he will lay the foundation stone of Balidan Stambh at Pratap Park in Srinagar. He is also likely to visit the Baltal base camp of Amarnath yatris to review the arrangements being made for the pilgrims.

He may also participate in a special pooja at the Amarnath cave shrine before returning to Delhi in the evening.