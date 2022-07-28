Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Amit Shah to visit Chandigarh on July 30

Published on Jul 28, 2022 02:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

On his second visit to the city within four months, Union home minister Amit Shah will attend the “Har Ghar Tiranga” and “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” laser show at Sukhna Lake on the evening of July 30.

In the afternoon, Shah will attend a Narcotics Control Bureau conference on drugs control at Punjab Raj Bhawan.

During his visit, he will also flag off a batch of electric buses and inaugurate a school at Mauli Jagran, apart from laying the foundation stone of the 70-crore multi-level parking adjoining the District Courts Complex in Sector 43.

This will be Shah’s second visit to the city within a span of four months. During his last visit on March 28, he had launched the state-of-the-art Integrated Command and Control Centre and also inaugurated 336 Chandigarh Police Flats, apart from an e-FIR platform.

