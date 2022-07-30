Amit Shah to visit Chandigarh on July 30, talks on key issues unlikely

Union home minister Amit Shah will be in Chandigarh on Saturday, his second visit to the city within four months.

The day-long visit though is unlikely to see the UT administration taking up any long-pending policy matters with Shah.

“The home minister’s schedule is such that there will be no time for taking up any such issue. There may be some informal talks on the sidelines between the top functionaries, but there is no dedicated time slot for discussions over the issues,” said a senior UT official.

A long list of issues is pending with the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA), some even for several years now. Policy matters like allowing conversion of commercial and industrial leasehold properties to freehold are pending even after several reminders sent to MHA. Recently, a Supreme Court appointed committee, headed by the city MP, had recommended allowing the conversion.

The administration has already decided to allow conversion of unsold leasehold commercial and industrial properties to freehold. But for the properties already allotted, it needs MHA’s approval.

Similarly, finalisation of recruitment rules and notification of the eco-sensitive zone around Sukhna Lake by Punjab and Haryana also require Union government’s intervention.

The rationalisation of the building misuse charges and UT’s proposal for creation of new posts for different departments is also pending with the Centre for several years.

“A major announcement by the home minister cannot be ruled out on any or all of these issues. A lot of background work has already been done by the UT administration and MHA officials in the last one year or so,” said the official.

During her meeting with Shah in Delhi last week, Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher is learnt to have discussed city-related issues, including policy matters, with him.

During his visit to the city in March, Shah had made major announcement of adopting central civil services rules for the UT employees, leading to a major political storm.

Notably, UT is still working out the modalities for implementation of central rules for UT employees.

Recently, Shah’s announcement of giving land to Haryana in Chandigarh for construction of a new building for Haryana’s new state legislative assembly building had again stirred political controversy, with the AAP-led Punjab government also staking similar demands.

On Saturday, Shah is scheduled to inaugurate a national conference on drug trafficking and national security at Punjab Raj Bhavan. This is the first such national conference where the Union home minister, chief ministers of different states and the different drug enforcement agencies will all be on one platform.

In the evening, Shah will attend a function at Mauli Jagran pertaining to the inauguration of three government school buildings. He will also lay the foundation stone of the multi-level parking adjoining the District Courts Complex in Sector 43.

Later, after a dinner at Punjab Raj Bhavan, he will attend the Har Ghar Tiranga and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav events at Sukhna Lake, before leaving for New Delhi.

