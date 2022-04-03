Amit Talwar is new Mohali deputy commissioner

Amit Talwar, a 2013-batch IAS officer, has been posted as the deputy commissioner (DC) of Mohali.

He will replace Isha Kalia, a 2009-batch IAS officer, who had joined as the Mohali DC in September 2021.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, IAS officer Himanshu Aggarwal, who was the Mohali additional DC (Development), has been posted as the Fazilka DC

Duo held with 38 gm heroin in Kalka

Panchkula Police arrested two men with 38 gm heroin near railway ground in Kalka on Friday. The accused, Rahul and Akshay, had tried to flee on spotting a police team that had reached the spot following a tip-off. They were caught and 38 gm heroin was recovered from them. An FIR under section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been lodged at the Kalka police station.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to visit Chandigarh on April 3

Chandigarh The founder of the Art of Living foundation, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will be in the city on Sunday for a mahasatsang at the site of the upcoming Wellness City next to Chitkara University on the Chandigarh-Patiala Highway. Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit and his Haryana counterpart Bandaru Dattatreya will be the chief guests at the mahasatsang that will start at 5.30 pm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

World Autism Awareness Day celebrated

Chandigarh World Autism Awareness Day was celebrated at Government Rehabilitation Institute for Intellectual Disabilities (GRIID), Sector 31 C, on Saturday. The day was celebrated with the theme of “Inclusion in the Workplace: Challenges and Opportunities in a Post-Pandemic World”, as set by the United Nations.

Police organise workshop on student police cadet programmes

Chandigarh Police organised a workshop on student police cadet programmes at Traffic Auditorium, Traffic and Security Lines, Sector 29. UT director general of police (DGP) Praveer Ranjan was the chief guest of this workshop, and Coastal Security Kerala’s inspector general of police P Vijayan and UNICEF consultant Saif Mohmmad were the guest speakers. They spoke about the programme, a school-based youth development initiative that trains high school students to evolve as future leaders of a democratic society by inculcating respect for the law, discipline, civic sense and empathy. So far, 10 government schools have been identified for this programme.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Accident insurance for MPCA members

Mohali The Mohali Property Consultants Association (MPCA) has resolved accidental insurance of ₹5 lakh for each registered member. The decision was taken during an MPCA meeting, held under the presidentship of Harpreet Singh Dadwal on March 30. It was further decided to reserve 10% of the MPCA funds to help the needy members and their staff in difficult times.

Punjab football club scores 3-2 win

Chandigarh RoundGlass Punjab football club (FC) delivered a spectacular performance in the Hero I-League match against Sudeva Delhi FC on Saturday, scoring thrice to register a 3-2 victory after trailing by two goals at the break in Kolkata. Two own goals on either side of Sumeet Passi’s 47th minute-strike proved to be enough for the club to win the match, which took place at the Kalyani Stadium in West Bengal. The club will face Indian Arrows on April 6.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}