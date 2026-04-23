Amritpal arrested in Ajnala case as NSA term ends; Punjab Police get 2-day custody

In a swift transition of legal custody, the Punjab Police on Thursday formally arrested Waris Punjab De chief and Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh in connection with the 2023 Ajnala police station attack. The arrest was executed immediately after his detention under the National Security Act (NSA) expired on April 22. Punjab Police on Thursday arrested Waris Punjab De chief and Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh in connection with the 2023 Ajnala police station attack. (HT file photo)

Following the arrest, a court in Assam’s Dibrugarh sent the radical Sikh preacher to a two-day police remand.

An Amritsar Rural police team, led by a DSP-rank officer, had been camping in Dibrugarh since April 19 to complete the formalities following the Punjab and Haryana high court’s recent nod to proceed with the trial.

The high court permitted the state government to keep Amritpal lodged at the high-security Dibrugarh Central Jail instead of shifting him to Punjab, citing law and order concerns.

Under the court’s direction, all trial proceedings, including the current police remand and subsequent judicial custody, will be conducted through video-conferencing.

This arrangement ensures the prime accused can participate in the legal process without the logistical and security risks of physical transit to Amritsar. Amritpal is scheduled to be produced before the court again on Saturday upon completion of his initial remand period.

The arrest paves the way for the trial to commence in the February 2023 Ajnala incident, where Amritpal and his armed supporters allegedly stormed a police station to force the release of an aide.

Charges have been framed against 41 individuals, including Amritpal, for attempt to murder, rioting, and criminal conspiracy.

Besides the Ajnala police station siege, the MP faces 12 other pending cases across Punjab and has been named as the main conspirator in the 2024 murder of social media influencer Gurpreet Singh, alias Hari Nau.

While nine of his accomplices were previously shifted back to Punjab jails, the state government successfully argued for Amritpal’s continued incarceration in Assam.