...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Amritpal campaigner to rail bomber: Suspect’s roots traced to KCF stronghold

Jagroop Singh, 39, was a nihang from Panjwar village, once a militant stronghold in Punjab’s border district of Tarn Taran.

Updated on: Apr 28, 2026 04:44 pm IST
By Surjit Singh
Advertisement

Jagroop Singh, the 39-year-old suspect killed in the botched Patiala rail blast on Monday night, has uncovered a trajectory of deepening radicalisation linked to jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh. The incident occurred around 10pm near Bathonia village on the Rajpura-Shambhu rail line, where Jagroop was killed instantly when an explosive device detonated prematurely while he was attempting to sabotage the freight track.

Jagroop Singh, the 39-year-old suspect killed in the botched Patiala rail blast on Monday night, belonged to Panjwar Khurd. The village near the India-Pakistan border in Tarn Taran is a historic bastion of militancy, once referred to as the “capital of Khalistan.” (HT file photo)

Once a local youth with no visible religious affiliations, Jagroop transformed into a blue-attired nihang (a member of a traditional Sikh warrior order) over the past eight years, frequently moving between various Sikh chavanis (cantonments). During the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he emerged as an active campaigner for Amritpal Singh’s radical Waris Punjab De outfit.

Police raid Panjwar, detain brother

Following his identification via a SIM card recovered from the mutilated remains at the blast site, police teams reached his house at Panjwar Khurd early on Tuesday morning. The village, located near the India-Pakistan border in Tarn Taran, is a historic bastion of militancy, once referred to as the “capital of Khalistan.” It was the home of two Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) chiefs, Labh Singh Panjwar and Paramjit Singh Panjwar; the latter was assassinated in Lahore, Pakistan, in 2023.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Surjit Singh

Surjit Singh is a correspondent. He covers politics and agriculture, besides religious affairs and Indo-Pak border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran.

jagroop singh amritpal singh
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Amritpal campaigner to rail bomber: Suspect’s roots traced to KCF stronghold
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Amritpal campaigner to rail bomber: Suspect’s roots traced to KCF stronghold
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.