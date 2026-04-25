Amritpal sent to judicial custody till April 30 in Ajnala police station siege case

A Punjab Police team on Saturday produced Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh before the Ajnala court via videoconferencing from Dibrugarh, Assam. Following the conclusion of his two-day police remand, the court sent him to judicial custody until April 30 in connection with the Ajnala police station siege of February 2023.

A Punjab Police team on Saturday produced Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh before the Ajnala court via videoconferencing from Dibrugarh, Assam. (HT file photo)

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Defence counsel Ritu Raj Singh Sandhu, appearing before sub-divisional judicial magistrate Palwinder Singh alongside senior advocates Harpal Singh Khara and others, confirmed that the prosecution did not seek further remand.

“The court has sent him to jail and scheduled his next appearance for April 30,” Sandhu said.

Amritpal’s detention under the National Security Act (NSA) at Dibrugarh Central Jail expired on April 22. However, the Punjab and Haryana high court recently granted the Punjab government’s plea to keep him at the same facility.

To facilitate the arrest in the Ajnala assault case, a Punjab Police team travelled to Dibrugarh. Amritpal remained in a local Dibrugarh police station during the 48-hour remand period.

Following the court’s order for judicial custody, the radical Sikh leader was returned to the Dibrugarh jail.

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{{^usCountry}} The Punjab Police team is expected to depart Assam shortly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Punjab Police team is expected to depart Assam shortly. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Following the attack on Ajnala police station to secure an aide’s release, Amritpal and his accomplices were booked for attempt to murder, attacking police personnel, spreading disharmony among classes and obstructing public servants in the discharge of their duties. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the attack on Ajnala police station to secure an aide’s release, Amritpal and his accomplices were booked for attempt to murder, attacking police personnel, spreading disharmony among classes and obstructing public servants in the discharge of their duties. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The statewide crackdown on Amritpal’s Waris Punjab De outfit began on March 18, 2023, after he evaded a police intercept in Jalandhar. Following a month-long pursuit, he surrendered at a gurdwara in Rode village, Moga, on April 23, 2023, after which the NSA was invoked and he was shifted to Assam. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The statewide crackdown on Amritpal’s Waris Punjab De outfit began on March 18, 2023, after he evaded a police intercept in Jalandhar. Following a month-long pursuit, he surrendered at a gurdwara in Rode village, Moga, on April 23, 2023, after which the NSA was invoked and he was shifted to Assam. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Surjit Singh ...Read More Surjit Singh is a correspondent. He covers politics and agriculture, besides religious affairs and Indo-Pak border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran. Read Less

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