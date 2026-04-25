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Amritpal sent to judicial custody till April 30 in Ajnala police station siege case

Punjab MP Amritpal Singh was remanded to judicial custody until April 30 after being produced in court via video from Dibrugarh, Assam.

Updated on: Apr 25, 2026 04:17 pm IST
By Surjit Singh
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A Punjab Police team on Saturday produced Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh before the Ajnala court via videoconferencing from Dibrugarh, Assam. Following the conclusion of his two-day police remand, the court sent him to judicial custody until April 30 in connection with the Ajnala police station siege of February 2023.

A Punjab Police team on Saturday produced Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh before the Ajnala court via videoconferencing from Dibrugarh, Assam. (HT file photo)

Defence counsel Ritu Raj Singh Sandhu, appearing before sub-divisional judicial magistrate Palwinder Singh alongside senior advocates Harpal Singh Khara and others, confirmed that the prosecution did not seek further remand.

“The court has sent him to jail and scheduled his next appearance for April 30,” Sandhu said.

Amritpal’s detention under the National Security Act (NSA) at Dibrugarh Central Jail expired on April 22. However, the Punjab and Haryana high court recently granted the Punjab government’s plea to keep him at the same facility.

To facilitate the arrest in the Ajnala assault case, a Punjab Police team travelled to Dibrugarh. Amritpal remained in a local Dibrugarh police station during the 48-hour remand period.

Following the court’s order for judicial custody, the radical Sikh leader was returned to the Dibrugarh jail.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Surjit Singh

Surjit Singh is a correspondent. He covers politics and agriculture, besides religious affairs and Indo-Pak border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Amritpal sent to judicial custody till April 30 in Ajnala police station siege case
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Amritpal sent to judicial custody till April 30 in Ajnala police station siege case
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