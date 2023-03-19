Amritpal Singh on run: Security beefed at Ludhiana railway station

Government Railway police have upped the number of personnel on duty as a precaution post the police crackdown on unlawful elements in the state.

Security personnel outside the railway station in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The government railway police station at Ludhiana which has a strength of just over 80 officers had received 32 police officers and 40 commandos from the Punjab police in view of the G20 summit event being held in Amritsar. Along with increasing the frequency of inspections, additional police personnel have been deployed at GRP posts in Jagraon, Phillaur, Dhandari, Sahnewal, Ahmedgarh, and Goraya, the officials added.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Balram Rana stated that the Ludhiana Railway station sees a footfall of nearly 1,00,000 people daily, keeping in view the security the forces had been asked to stay vigilant and keep a look out for suspicious persons. He added that the police are working in tandem with the Railway protection force and railway officials at the station to maintain law and order.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police, district administration seek public support to maintain law-and-order situation

- held a meeting of peace committee members

HT Correspondent

Ludhiana, 19 March

Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik and Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu on Sunday solicited support of people for maintaining peace, brotherhood and harmony in Ludhiana.

Chairing a meeting of peace committee members, Deputy Commissioner and Commissioner of Police said that all of us should make concerted efforts for upholding peace and harmony in Ludhiana at every cost.

Seeking active support from members of the peace committee for strengthening the social fabric in the district, they said that there must not be any kind of differences among the people and added there was an absolute normalcy but still participation of people is the need of the hour in the city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Malik and Sidhu said that any kind of tension or disturbance were not at all good for society and concrete efforts must be made for reducing any such tension amongst the society. They said that people must refrain from getting swayed away by the rumours or the false propaganda on social media and said that strict action would be taken against those spreading false rumours.

Deputy Commissioner and Commissioner of Police hoped that the members of this committee from various strata of society would help the administration to promote harmony, peace and would play a constructive role to further firming the spirit of mutual trust and love in the society. They said that the administration had been keeping a strict vigil to prevent any sort of untoward incident and the administration is well aware of its bounden duty to maintain peace and harmony in the district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}