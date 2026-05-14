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Amritpal’s counsels submit pen drives, allege false implication

Defence counsels for Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, facing trial in the Ajnala police station siege case, on Wednesday submitted two pen drives containing videos before a local court, alleging that the Punjab Police had “falsely implicated” their client and his associates

Published on: May 14, 2026 04:18 am IST
By Surjit Singh, Amritsar
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Defence counsels for Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, facing trial in the Ajnala police station siege case, on Wednesday submitted two pen drives containing videos before a local court, alleging that the Punjab Police had “falsely implicated” their client and his associates.

Appearing for Amritpal, advocate Ritu Raj Singh Sandhu, along with senior lawyer Harpal Singh Khara, argued that although the police had invoked attempt to murder charges against the radical Sikh leader and his supporters, the video footage shows that the police personnel, claimed to have been injured, can be seen standing alongside the MP in a healthy condition.

Appearing for the MP, advocate Ritu Raj Singh Sandhu, along with senior lawyer Harpal Singh Khara, argued that although the police had invoked attempt to murder charges against the radical Sikh leader and his supporters, the video footage shows that the police personnel, claimed to have been injured, can be seen standing alongside the MP in a healthy condition.

“The two pen drives contain videos related to the incidents at the Ajnala police station. Amritpal was booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as the police claimed that a senior officer had suffered injuries. Then SP Jugraj Singh was projected as being seriously injured, but the videos show him standing behind Amritpal in an unharmed condition,” Khara said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Surjit Singh

Surjit Singh is a correspondent. He covers politics and agriculture, besides religious affairs and Indo-Pak border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Amritpal’s counsels submit pen drives, allege false implication
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Amritpal’s counsels submit pen drives, allege false implication
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