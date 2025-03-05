Amritpal’s plea: Panel report to be placed in Parliament on March 10

Chandigarh : Following the formation of a 15-member committee by the Lok Sabha speaker to examine leave applications of absent members of Parliament, including Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, the Centre on Tuesday informed the Punjab and Haryana high court that the matter had been considered and the committee’s recommendations would be placed before Parliament on March 10. Following the formation of a 15-member committee by the Lok Sabha speaker to examine leave applications of absent members of Parliament, including Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, the Centre on Tuesday informed the Punjab and Haryana high court that the matter had been considered and the committee’s recommendations would be placed before Parliament on March 10.

As the matter came up for resumed hearing before the division bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sumeet Goel, additional solicitor general of India Satya Pal Jain, along with advocate Dheeraj Jain, informed the bench that the committee considered the leave requests of five MPs, including Amritpal, during a meeting on Monday.

“The committee considered all the applications and decided to make its recommendations to the Lok Sabha. These recommendations shall be placed before the Lok Sabha on March 10. Thereafter, the final decision on their applications will be taken by the Lok Sabha,” Jain submitted.