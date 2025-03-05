Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Amritpal’s plea: Panel report to be placed in Parliament on March 10

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 05, 2025 08:48 AM IST

Following the formation of a 15-member committee by the Lok Sabha speaker to examine leave applications of absent members of Parliament, including Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, the Centre on Tuesday informed the Punjab and Haryana high court that the matter had been considered and the committee’s recommendations would be placed before Parliament on March 10

Chandigarh : Following the formation of a 15-member committee by the Lok Sabha speaker to examine leave applications of absent members of Parliament, including Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, the Centre on Tuesday informed the Punjab and Haryana high court that the matter had been considered and the committee’s recommendations would be placed before Parliament on March 10.

Following the formation of a 15-member committee by the Lok Sabha speaker to examine leave applications of absent members of Parliament, including Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, the Centre on Tuesday informed the Punjab and Haryana high court that the matter had been considered and the committee’s recommendations would be placed before Parliament on March 10.
Following the formation of a 15-member committee by the Lok Sabha speaker to examine leave applications of absent members of Parliament, including Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, the Centre on Tuesday informed the Punjab and Haryana high court that the matter had been considered and the committee’s recommendations would be placed before Parliament on March 10.

As the matter came up for resumed hearing before the division bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sumeet Goel, additional solicitor general of India Satya Pal Jain, along with advocate Dheeraj Jain, informed the bench that the committee considered the leave requests of five MPs, including Amritpal, during a meeting on Monday.

“The committee considered all the applications and decided to make its recommendations to the Lok Sabha. These recommendations shall be placed before the Lok Sabha on March 10. Thereafter, the final decision on their applications will be taken by the Lok Sabha,” Jain submitted.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On