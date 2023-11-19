Amritsar: 3 held for ASI’s murder, hunt on to nab 5 more

Police on Saturday arrested three accused involved in the killing of an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) posted at Jandiala Guru police station.

ASI Saroop Singh was found dead with a gunshot wound to his head on the Khankot-Doburji link road near Jandiala Guru on Friday morning

The arrested accused have been identified as Karan Singh and his father Sucha Singh of Akalgarh Dhapiyan village, and Sharanjit Singh of Tarsikka village.

Police have nominated five more accused in the case, including three by name, who are on the run. The identified accused are Sucha Singh’s two sons—Vidhaldeep Singh and Harpal Singh, and one Vansh.

The deceased’s son Lovepreet Singh had told police that on Thursday at around 8 pm his father had received a call from an unknown mobile number. During the call, ASI had heated arguments with someone, and immediately after ending the call, Saroop told his family members that he will have to go to the Nawan Pind police post to deliver an urgent file. Saroop left home but didn’t return till 10 pm. His body was recovered on Friday morning.

Superintendent of police (SP) Gurpartap Singh Sahota said, “SSP Satinder Singh had formed a special team to nab the accused. The team have arrested three of the accused, and the hunt is on to nab others.”

Sahota said, “Our preliminary investigation has found that the bullet was pumped into the ASI’s head by Harpal Singh. The accused were known to the deceased and killed him after having heated arguments with him over the phone.”

Sahota said all the accused were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 302 (murder) and the Arms Act at Jandiala Guru police station.

