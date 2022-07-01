Amritsar: 30-year-old man held for killing elderly woman after looting her jewellery

Over two weeks after a 65-year-old woman was found dead in her house in Gwal Mandi area on Ram Tirath Road of Amritsar, a 30-year-old man was arrested for murder on Thursday.

The accused Deepak alias Kaka, who lives in the same locality, had allegedly committed the crime to loot her jewellery. The victim Kamini’s nephew, Shankar told police that his aunt used to live alone and run a grocery shop on the ground floor of her house.

On June 12, neighbours got suspicious as she had not opened her shop, and went to her house to check up on her. Finding the door locked from inside, and after getting no response to repeated knocks, the neighbours informed him. “I managed to open the door of the house and found my aunt lying dead on the floor. Besides, the whole house had been ransacked, and the jewellery that my aunt wore on a daily basis was also missing,” said Shankar.

Police commissioner Arun Pal Singh said a team, under the supervision of additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP-city2) Prabhjot Singh Virak, was formed to investigate the matter. “The team, after thorough investigation, rounded up one Deepak, who lives in the victim’s neighbourhood. The suspect was interrogated following which he confessed to the crime,” said the police commissioner.

He further said that cops have recovered a gold necklace, a pair of gold earrings, a gold chain, a pair of hoop earrings, and the victim’s Aadhar Card, voter card and some documents of bank deposits.

The accused has been booked under Sections 302 (murder), 452 (house-trespass) and 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Cantonment police station.

