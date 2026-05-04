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Amritsar: 4 linked to cross-border arms module held with seven pistols

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested accused were in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers through social media platforms

Published on: May 04, 2026 07:30 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Amritsar
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Police have arrested four persons allegedly linked with a cross-border arms smuggling module and recovered seven sophisticated pistols from their possession, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Sunday.

The consignments of illegal arms were delivered from across the border through drones and were further distributed among criminal elements through their associates, the Punjab DGP said. (HT)

Those arrested have been identified as Samarbir Singh alias Simar (21), a resident of Mahindra Colony in Amritsar; Satnam Singh alias Satta (23), a native of village Fatehpur, Tarn Taran and presently residing at Krishna Nagar in Amritsar; Tanupreet Singh (26), a resident of Pratap Nagar in Amritsar; and Karanjot Singh alias Sajan (26), a resident of Krishna Nagar in Amritsar.

Yadav said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested accused were in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers through social media platforms. The consignments of illegal arms were delivered from across the border through drones and were further distributed among criminal elements through their associates, he said.

The DGP said further investigation is underway to identify other associates involved.

Sharing operational details, Amritsar commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said in an operation based on a secret information, accused Samarbir alias Simar was arrested with two Glock pistols.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Amritsar: 4 linked to cross-border arms module held with seven pistols
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Amritsar: 4 linked to cross-border arms module held with seven pistols
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