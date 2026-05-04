Amritsar: 4 linked to cross-border arms module held with seven pistols

Police have arrested four persons allegedly linked with a cross-border arms smuggling module and recovered seven sophisticated pistols from their possession, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Sunday.

The consignments of illegal arms were delivered from across the border through drones and were further distributed among criminal elements through their associates, the Punjab DGP said. (HT)

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Those arrested have been identified as Samarbir Singh alias Simar (21), a resident of Mahindra Colony in Amritsar; Satnam Singh alias Satta (23), a native of village Fatehpur, Tarn Taran and presently residing at Krishna Nagar in Amritsar; Tanupreet Singh (26), a resident of Pratap Nagar in Amritsar; and Karanjot Singh alias Sajan (26), a resident of Krishna Nagar in Amritsar.

Yadav said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested accused were in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers through social media platforms. The consignments of illegal arms were delivered from across the border through drones and were further distributed among criminal elements through their associates, he said.

The DGP said further investigation is underway to identify other associates involved.

Sharing operational details, Amritsar commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said in an operation based on a secret information, accused Samarbir alias Simar was arrested with two Glock pistols.

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{{^usCountry}} On further interrogation, three of his associates —Satnam alias Satta, Tanupreet Singh and Karanjot alias Sajan — were arrested, he said, adding that based on their disclosures five more pistols were recovered. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On further interrogation, three of his associates —Satnam alias Satta, Tanupreet Singh and Karanjot alias Sajan — were arrested, he said, adding that based on their disclosures five more pistols were recovered. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Bhullar said Satnam is already booked in a drug case wherein 8kg of heroin was recovered from his possession. Satnam and Karanjot reside in the same neighbourhood and were working together on the directions of a Pakistan-based handler, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bhullar said Satnam is already booked in a drug case wherein 8kg of heroin was recovered from his possession. Satnam and Karanjot reside in the same neighbourhood and were working together on the directions of a Pakistan-based handler, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The probe has also revealed that all the accused are well educated and had earlier worked as salesmen in a private firm. They reside in nearby localities and were known to each other, Bhullar said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The probe has also revealed that all the accused are well educated and had earlier worked as salesmen in a private firm. They reside in nearby localities and were known to each other, Bhullar said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A case under Sections 25 (1-A, 6, 7, 8) of the Arms Act has been registered at the Cantonment police station in Amritsar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case under Sections 25 (1-A, 6, 7, 8) of the Arms Act has been registered at the Cantonment police station in Amritsar. {{/usCountry}}

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