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Amritsar court rejects bail for AAP MLA’s father in warehousing official’s suicide case

Former minister Laljit Singh Bhullar’s father Sukhdev Singh remains at large as the judge denies protection from arrest.

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 04:59 pm IST
By Surjit Singh
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The Amritsar district and sessions court on Wednesday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Sukhdev Singh Bhullar, father of AAP MLA and former minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, in connection with the suicide of Punjab State Warehousing Corporation (PSWC) official, Gagandeep Singh Randhawa.

The ruling is a blow to the Patti AAP MLA, who is currently jailed in Amritsar, while his father, Sukhdev Singh Bhullar, and personal assistant, Dilbag Singh, continue to evade arrest.

The ruling is a blow to the Patti AAP MLA, who is currently jailed in Amritsar, while his father and personal assistant, Dilbag Singh, continue to evade arrest.

The legal battle follows the death of 45-year-old Randhawa, who consumed poison at his Amritsar house on March 21. In a dying declaration recorded via a 12-second video, Randhawa identified Laljit Singh Bhullar as the source of his distress. The victim’s family alleged that the official was under intense pressure to favour Sukhdev Singh Bhullar in the allotment of warehouse tenders. According to the complaint, Randhawa was summoned to the minister’s residence on March 13, where he was allegedly assaulted, humiliated at gunpoint, and pressured to approve tenders in the senior Bhullar’s name.

The case triggered political outrage across Punjab, with opposition parties staging protests and demanding a CBI probe. Bhullar is the sixth AAP MLA to face arrest under the Bhagwant Mann government.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Surjit Singh

Surjit Singh is a correspondent. He covers politics and agriculture, besides religious affairs and Indo-Pak border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran.

Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Amritsar court rejects bail for AAP MLA’s father in warehousing official’s suicide case
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Amritsar court rejects bail for AAP MLA’s father in warehousing official’s suicide case
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