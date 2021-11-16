Amritsar crime: Skeleton of abducted teenager recovered, 2 arrested

Four months after being abducted, an 18-year-old boy’s skeleton was recovered from the shrubs near a canal at Parowal Aliwal village on Monday.

The Amritsar-rural police have also arrested two persons —Varinder Singh, alias Raju, and Prince of Nag Kalan village — at the instance of whom the remains of the victim, Rohit, of Bal Kalan village were recovered. Police said Varinder with the help of Prince had hacked Rohit to death. Varinder was considering Rohit an “obstacle” in his “illicit affair” with a woman, said the police.

Rohit went missing on July 2 while returning from his work at a clinic at Nangli village. A case under Section 346 (wrongful confinement in secret) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against unidentified persons at the Kambo police station on the complaint of his father.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP-rural) Rakesh Kaushal said: “A team under the supervision of Kambo station house officer (SHO) was formed to investigate the case. The team, during their technical investigation, found that Varinder and Prince contacted Rohit before he went missing. Both the suspects were rounded up and during their questioning, they confessed that they killed the 18-year-old with a sharp-edged weapon.”

“Varinder was in illicit relation with a woman and Rohit had told about it to the woman’s family. On July 2, Varinder and Prince took Rohit near the canal and killed him,” he said.

The police have also recovered the weapon used in the crime. The accused will be produced in a local court on Tuesday. Police have added Section 302 (murder) and 304 (culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code in the first information report (FIR).