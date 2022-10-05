Amritsar | Cross-border arms smuggling module busted with arrest of two

Police on Wednesday busted a cross-border arms’ smuggling module with the arrest of two of its members, including a prisoner.

Police also recovered 10 foreign-made pistols, including five .30 bore (made in China) and five 9mm (made in USA Beretta), along with eight spare magazines.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The two accused were identified as Jaskaran Singh of Bhikhiwind in Tarn Taran, currently lodged at Goindwal Sahib sub-jail, and Rattanbir Singh of Khemkaran in Tarn Taran, who is out on bail. Police have also recovered a mobile phone which Jaskaran was using from inside the jail.

AIG counter intelligence (CI), Amritsar, Amarjit Singh Bajwa said Jaskaran was brought on production warrant in a drug case, which was registered at Amritsar in August 2022.

During questioning, he confessed that he was using a mobile phone in jail to contact Pakistan-based smugglers through WhatsApp for smuggling of narcotics, arms and ammunition with the help of drones.

For this, Jaskaran was taking the help of Rattanbir, who used to retrieve the consignments dropped via drones from different border areas. Pertinently, Rattanbir is also a co-accused in various NDPS cases with Jaskaran Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

AIG Bajwa said that a consignment of five .30 bore pistols, along with four spare magazines, was recovered from locations revealed by Jaskaran at Pidhi village on Taran Taran-Ferozepur Road, which was concealed by Rattanbir on the intervening night of September 28 and 28.

Bajwa said that acting on Jaskaran’s inputs, police teams managed to arrest Rattanbir from Khemkaran and on his disclosure, five more pistols of 9mm were recovered along with four spare magazines, which were concealed near a drain at Machhike village in Khemkaran.

A case under Sections 25 of the Arms Act has been registered at SSOC police station, Amritsar.