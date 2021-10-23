Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Amritsar doctor alleges 1-crore ransom demand by gangster
Amritsar doctor alleges 1-crore ransom demand by gangster

In a written complaint to the Civil Lines police station in Amritsar, the doctor stated that the caller claimed to be gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and demanded 1 crore from him
Police have launched a probe into the ransom call to an Amritsar doctor. (Shutterstock)
Published on Oct 23, 2021 02:12 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Amritsar

Police have launched a probe after a city-based doctor allegedly received a ransom call from gangster Jagdeep Singh, alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria.

In a written complaint to the Civil Lines police station, the doctor stated that the caller claimed to be Bhagwanpuria and demanded 1 crore from him.

Police commissioner Sukhchain Singh Gill said, “Bhagwanpuria is lodged in the high-security Tihar jail and it is not possible to make a call from there. However, we have started a probe and are verifying the call details.”

TRENDING TOPICS
Story Saved
Saturday, October 23, 2021
