Amritsar doctor alleges 1-crore ransom demand by gangster

Police have launched a probe after a city-based doctor allegedly received a ransom call from gangster Jagdeep Singh, alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria.

In a written complaint to the Civil Lines police station, the doctor stated that the caller claimed to be Bhagwanpuria and demanded ₹1 crore from him.

Police commissioner Sukhchain Singh Gill said, “Bhagwanpuria is lodged in the high-security Tihar jail and it is not possible to make a call from there. However, we have started a probe and are verifying the call details.”