Amritsar doctor alleges ₹1-crore ransom demand by gangster
Published on Oct 23, 2021 02:12 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Amritsar
Police have launched a probe after a city-based doctor allegedly received a ransom call from gangster Jagdeep Singh, alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria.
In a written complaint to the Civil Lines police station, the doctor stated that the caller claimed to be Bhagwanpuria and demanded ₹1 crore from him.
Police commissioner Sukhchain Singh Gill said, “Bhagwanpuria is lodged in the high-security Tihar jail and it is not possible to make a call from there. However, we have started a probe and are verifying the call details.”