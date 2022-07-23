Amritsar encounter: Magisterial inquiry begins, police form three-member SIT
Two days after two gangsters were killed in an exchange of fire with the Punjab Police at Hoshiar Nagar village in Amritsar, the district administration initiated a magisterial inquiry into the incident. Even Punjab Police have formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the encounter.
Jagroop Singh, alias Roopa, and Manpreet Singh, alias Mannu, who were suspected to be among the six shooters who killed Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, were eliminated in a five-hour-long encounter at an abandoned house, where they were holed up about 14 kilometres from the India-Pakistan border, on Wednesday.
Subdivisional magistrate, Ajnala, Amanpreet Singh on Friday visited the encounter site along with senior police officials and examined the abandoned building and its adjoining area. Confirming the development, Amritsar deputy commissioner (DC) Harpreet Singh Sudan said the magisterial probe has been initiated as per the Supreme Court guidelines. The SDM will record the statements of police officials and others involved in the encounter.
Meanwhile, senior superintendent of police (SSP, rural), Amritsar, Swapan Sharma confirmed about the formation of a three-member SIT to probe the shootout. Superintendent of police (SP-headquarters) Prithipal Singh, deputy superintendent of police Sanjiv Thakur and inspector Gurwinder Singh are its members, said sources.
Duo received 4 bullet injuries each
Earlier on Thursday night, the postmortem of both the accused was conducted at Government Medical College (GMC) in Amritsar by a board of three doctors under the supervision of the magistrate.
One of the doctors, while seeking anonymity, said each deceased had received four bullet injuries. “Roopa had bullet wounds in his shoulder, stomach, neck and a leg. Similarly, Mannu received bullet injuries in his head, shoulder, back and a leg. A bullet that hit in Roopa in the stomach got stuck in the spinal cord, causing delay in the autopsy,” he said.
The bodies of both the gangsters were handed over to their families around Thursday midnight after their postmortem. Roopa’s cremation was conducted at his village Jaura falling under the Patti subdivision of Tarn Taran around 2:30 am. Mannu’s cremation was conducted at his native village Kussa in Moga around the same time amid heavy police presence.
Abandoned building owner to be quizzed
Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, investigation), Amritsar, Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said police will also question Balwinder Singh, aka Billa, who reportedly owned the abandoned building where the gangsters were holed up.
According to some residents of Hoshiar Nagar, Billa had purchased the building along with agricultural land adjoining it around five to six years ago. Police are also investigating how and why the duo reached the building. Earlier, police had said that they had come to know that the gangsters were dropped by a car.
MSP panel: Mann writes to PM, Shah, seeks representation for Punjab
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconstitute the committee on the Minimum Support Price for crops by giving due representation to the state. In a letter to Modi, home minister Amit Shah and Union agriculture minister Narendra Tomar, Mann said: “It is ironical that the state which has most successfully implemented MSP since the initiation of this scheme has been kept out the committee.”
HC tells Punjab govt to make interim security arrangements for protectees
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday asked the Punjab government to provide one securityman to each of the protectees who were left without any security cover after it was withdrawn earlier this year. The government had argued that security cover of 434 protectees was curtailed on May 26, which was restored on June 7. The government is yet to give a detailed response on this aspect.
Eight students booked by Mangaluru police under Pocso Act after kissing video goes viral
Mangaluru city police registered a case against eight college students, including seven minors, under Pocso Act after a video of two students kissing went viral on social media, officials said on Friday. It was posted on social media platforms last week. During a “truth or dare” game, a classmate kissed another classmate. One of the boys recorded this video and uploaded it on social media last week without her permission.
Retired IPS officer, 2 other Punjab cops get 3-year jail in 1992 disappearance case
A special CBI court on Friday convicted and awarded three-year jail term to three Punjab Police officials, including a retired IPS officer, while acquitting five others in a case of kidnapping and disappearance that dates back to 1992. The trio has been identified as Balkar Singh (62), who retired as the inspector general, Special Task Force, Punjab, Udham Singh (75) and Sahib Singh (52). Sahib Singh is still serving in police.
Students battle genetic disorders, attain exceptional scores in CBSE exams
Two students battling genetic disorders overcame exceptional challenges to score well in the CBSE exams. Niramay Khimasia, a class 12 student at Somaiya School, Vidyavihar campus, Ghatkopar, who has been battling muscular dystrophy since birth, scored an impressive 83.6% in the commerce stream. Maitreyi Bhosekar,15, a student of Orchid The International School, Thane, has overcome exceptional challenges to score 73.6% in class 10 exams. Despite restricted movements, Khimasia managed to write the board exams himself.
