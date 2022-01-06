Amritsar: FIR registered in missing revenue record file case

A first information report (FIR) was registered at the police station in Majitha falling under the Amritsar rural district on Tuesday in relation to a high-profile drugs case registered recently in Mohali.

The registry clerk at the office of the sub-registrar, Majitha, Yadwinder Singh had filed a complaint regarding the missing revenue record file from his office.

According to sources, the record documented in the file had turned up during the investigation of the Enforcement Directorate in the Jagdish Bhola drug case, on which basis an FIR is registered against former revenue minister Bikram Singh Majithia.

The record is missing for a long time, however, the FIR was registered only now when an investigation agency sought the related record and it was not found in the office concerned.

“The registry number 1820 of a land sale deed of around 39 kanal and 10 marla worth ₹39 lakh is missing from the revenue record,” said Singh in his complaint.

Sources claimed that though the details are missing from the office, the land mentioned in the missing file also appeared in the affidavit submitted by a Punjab politician in the 2017 Punjab assembly elections nominations.

The case has been registered under Sections 380, 201 and 120-B of the IPC. So far, no arrest is made in the case.