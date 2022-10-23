Amritsar: G-20 summit in holy city next year hope for infra boost, decongestion

A ray of hope has glimmered for upkeep of the holy city Amritsar, which is not up to the mark in terms civic facilities, as it is all set to host G-20 summit slated in March next year. The lacuna has drawn attention of the government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Despite being a traditional international trade hub in south Asia and having religious, historic and heritage importance, this city has largely remained in state of neglect since 1947. A densely populated and a very congested city, Amritsar needs overall urban planning on large scale as per current needs.

Barring SAD-BJP regime, hardly any government in Punjab paid special attention towards this city, due to which the city, a home of Central Sikh shrine Sri Harmandar Sahib (Golden Temple), is facing multiple issues including lack of infrastructural development, poor cleanliness, poor traffic management, rampant encroachments, lack of preservation of heritage structures, outdated sewerage system etc. Even Centre-funded smart city project has failed to change its fate.

Thanks to its international significance, Amritsar has again been chosen as venue of such a global event to be attended by leading countries from around the world to discuss global trends in education and labour, besides other crucial issues. Prior to this, Heart of Asia Conference was held here in 2016. At that time, works were undertaken for upkeep of the city, but it was temporary and the city started facing day-to-day issues. Now, again G-20 summit has kindled the hope for it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reviewing arrangements for the event, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday took the stock of the works to be done to further embellish the structure of the city and said that whatever work is being carried out, it should be of best quality, which will benefit the residents of the city for a long time.

Micheal Raul, an activist, said, “G-20 Summit in Amritsar is a major event and the city needs infrastructure development. Apart from better quality roads, administration must also focus on measures for decongesting the city. CM Bhagwant Mann along with AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal promised to develop Amritsar as Iconic City in January, 2022. They should start this noble work from now. We need experts of global repute for overall development of the city”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hopeful for betterment of the city, Amritsar Vikas Manch patron Principal (retd) Kulwant Singh Ankhi said, “It is the matter of pride that Amritsar will host the internationally prestigious summit. Central and Punjab Governments must plan the visit of dignitaries of various countries to earn maximum benefits for the host city”.

“The main attraction of the holy city for the foreign dignitaries is Sri Harmandir Sahib. So all the roads leading to Sri Harmandar Sahib must be upgraded on the pattern of ‘heritage street’. Ironically, the heritage street developed during SAD-BJP regime is not being maintained properly. It must be cleared of all the encroachments caused due to the vends, beggars, E-rikshaws, auto-rickshaws”. He said, “The city where such a global meeting is being held, and which is visited by the international dignitaries very frequently, must have high standard hospital like PGIMR Chandigarh”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Proper upkeep and maintenance of city roads and getting rid of visual pollution is the need of the hour”, said Ankhi, asking Punjab government to create a favourable and amicable atmosphere during the summit so that the bilateral trade with neighbouring countries must be restored.

While G20 summit reasserts the holy city’s potential as a destination for corporate to hold events, it also brings to the fore the need for setting up of a major national convention centre with seating capacities of 3000 to 4000 delegates at least, one which could be conjoined with trade and exhibition infrastructure to support the aspirations of Punjab business and commerce. This was suggested by the Confederation of Indian Industry more than a decade ago by Gunbir Singh, the then Chairman of Confederation of Indian Industries (Punjab chapter).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gunbir Singh, who is president Dilbir Foundation, said, “Amritsar has a unique opportunity to showcase itself suitably for the G-20 summit session in March. The city must come forward to embellish its ample infrastructure and play host as is its tradition. Let’s not forget that we are the Gateway to India and know how to welcome the visitor in special ways.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON