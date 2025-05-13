Amritsar hooch tragedy: 15 dead, a dozen critical; death toll likely to rise

Fifteen people have died, and nearly 10 others are critical after consuming spurious liquor in villages under the Majitha block of Punjab’s Amritsar, the police said. A man shows a packet of illicit liquor. (HT File Photo)

Most of the victims belonged to Bhangali Kalan, Thariewal, Sangha, and Marari Kalan areas of the block. Those critical have been admitted to Amritsar civil hospital.

Amritsar DC Sakshi Sawhney visited the hospital to take stock of situation and confirmed the death toll, which authorities claim is likely to increase.

“We have learnt that all bought the liquor from a single source on Sunday evening. Some of them died on Monday morning, and locals cremated them without informing the police. Some people hid the fact and said the victims died of heart attack. We received information about the deaths late on Monday,” Majitha SHO Aabtaab Singh said.

A Punjab government spokesperson said two FIRs have been registered and main suppliers — Prabhjit Singh and Sahib Singh — have been arrested from Rajasansi. Four other accused, who bought liquor from the suppliers and distributed to the villages, have also been arrested.

Investigating teams have also begun probing other states to apprehend firms supplying the illicit liquor, the spokesperson added.

Five years ago, the state recorded a major hooch tragedy in Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Gurdaspur districts. Around 130 people had died and around a dozen had lost their vision after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in three districts of the Majha region — Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur and Amritsar — in July and August 2020. Around 80 deaths were reported in Tarn Taran district alone.