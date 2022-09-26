Amritsar IED seizure case: 2 pistols, explosives seized at key accused’s instance

The commissionerate police have seized two pistols along with their five cartridges, a detonator and some explosive substance at the instance of gangster Yuvraj Sabharwal alias Yash, who was arrested from Himachal Pradesh in the Amritsar improvised explosive device (IED) seizure case.

According to police Yash had planted the IED under sub-inspector (SI) Dilbagh Singh’s SUV a day after the Independence Day this year. The explosive was planted at the behest of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh alias Landa, who has been facing more than 20 criminal cases in India.

Landa is also a prime accused in the case in which a rocket propelled grenade (RPG) attack was launched at Punjab Police’s intelligence headquarters in Mohali.

Yash was the eighth person arrested in the IED case. So far, police have arrested nine accused in the case. Yash is a close associate of Landa and has been facing 11 criminal cases, including of attempt to murder, police said. On Saturday, police had arrested one Satnam Singh alias Happy of Patti, who had provided motorcycle to Yash. Happy was trying to flee Dubai when he was arrested. Happy’s Dubai visa was arranged by Landa.

“During the follow up investigation of the IED seizure case, we have recovered 2 pistols and their five cartridges, a detonator, some packaging materials and the remains of explosive substance at Yash’s instance. He has also confessed that after committing the crime, he had taken shelter from Ashok Kumar and Gurcharan Singh of Roppar district,” said Amritsar police commissioner Arun Pal Singh.

He further said they have arrested Gurcharan for harbouring the accused while their raids were on to nab Ashok. Both Ashok and Gurcharan have also been nominated in the case.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP-investigation) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said their so far investigation has found that Yash aling with his aide Deepak, who was arrested earlier, had collected the IED from Khan Kot village in Amritsar. The IED appears to be smuggled from across the border, he said.

