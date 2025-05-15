Menu Explore
Amritsar: Jathuwal sarpanch, brother booked for running illicit liquor trade

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
May 15, 2025 07:50 AM IST

The sarpanch, identified as Tarsem Singh, is absconding. According to police, he was allegedly manufacturing country-made liquor at home and selling it.

Sitting sarpanch of Jathuwal village was booked, and his brother was arrested for allegedly running an illicit liquor trade from their home, the officials said on Wednesday.

Representational image.
Representational image.

The police sources said the raid was conducted after a tip-off from an informer. The police party seized 30 bottles of country-made liquor. The sarpanch managed to flee, while his younger brother Kuljeet Singh was arrested,” police said. A case was registered against them under relevant sections of the Excise Act at Kambo police station of Amritsar rural.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Amritsar: Jathuwal sarpanch, brother booked for running illicit liquor trade
