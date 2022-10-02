Amritsar man held for writing Khalistan slogans

Jalandhar commissionerate police have arrested an Amritsar man for allegedly writing ‘Khalistan slogans’ on the wall of Punjab Armed Headquarters in the city, here on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Ram alias Soni of Amritsar city. Jalandhar cantonment station house officer, Rakesh Kumar confirmed the development and said that the probe is still underway.

Police said that the accused allegedly wrote, ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ slogans on the wall of PAP headquarters on June 30. Following the incident, Gurpatwant Singh Pannum, leader of US-based banned organisation “Sikhs for Justice” took responsibility for the incident on social media. Police sources said that Pannum allured the youngsters having modest financial background and promised them assistance but it has been observed that no aid was given to the youths after they committed the crime. The case was registered under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act, at Jalandhar cantonment police station.