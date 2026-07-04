Amritsar man set on fire by wife’s brother dies

A farmer died after being allegedly set on fire by his wife’s brother amid a domestic dispute in Tarn Taran’s Sanghe village, police said.

The accused also sustained burn injuries and remains under treatment while in police custody. (iStock)

A female relative who rushed to save the farmer, Lovepreet Singh, who was in his 30s, also suffered burns in the melee and succumbed to the injuries.

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According to police, Lovepreet’s wife had returned to her paternal home following marital discord.

On June 13, Lovepreet, a resident of Kuhlwa village in Amritsar district, reached his in-laws’ house in Tarn Taran to persuade his wife to return. But a heated altercation erupted between him and his wife’s brother, Sajan Singh, who then allegedly poured petrol on him and set him ablaze.

A female relative, Gurjit Kaur, who rushed to save Lovepreet, also suffered severe burn injuries in the incident.

After battling for life for weeks, both Lovepreet and Gurjit died during treatment, said Tarn Taran Sadar SHO Navdeep Singh Bhatti.

The accused also sustained burn injuries and remains under treatment while in police custody.

SHO Bhatti said following the deaths of the two victims, police had added additional charges in the FIR. Further investigation is underway.

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