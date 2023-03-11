Amritsar: MBBS intern at SGPC-run college ends life; teachers, batchmates booked

AMRITSAR: An MBBS intern committed suicide in a hostel of Sri Guru Ram Das Medical College, managed by a trust under the patronage of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), police said on Friday.

The police have booked 10 persons, including teachers and her batchmates, for abetment to suicide and under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, said the police.

The victim, a resident of Jalandhar was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her hostel room on Thursday, according to the first information report.

In her statement to the police, the victim’s mother alleged: “My daughter was upset over casteist remarks being passed by college teachers. The accused used to say that they would not let her become a doctor. She often used to share her problem with us. On Thursday, when she didn’t answer our phone calls, we rushed to her hostel when we found her hanging.”

On the complaint of the family, a case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has been registered against the head of department (gynaecology) Dr Pratibha, Dr Bir Davinder Singh, Gagandeep Kaur, Dr Prabhhimmat, Priyanka, Namisha, Karanbir Singh, professor Swati, Jimmy and Dr Piyush. Police said that the role of the accused is being investigated.