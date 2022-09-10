Amritsar murder: Latest CCTV footage shows no tobacco in victim’s hands

A new CCTV footage pertaining to the 30-year-old man’s murder near the Golden Temple surfaced on Friday wherein no tobacco is seen in his hands.

The victim, Harmanjit Singh, was hacked to death for allegedly consuming tobacco and being in inebriated state near the Sikh shrine, Amritsar police had on Thursday said while quoting an arrested accused, Ramandeep Singh, a waiter.

The new CCTV footage shows the victim with a woman. Ramandeep had claimed that the other accused, including a nihang, were enraged over their activities in the vicinity of the shrine. He had alleged that there was tobacco in the hands of the duo.

The latest video, which has been seen by HT, shows the victim and the woman coming from opposite sides and the former, who is on a bike, stops the latter and starts a conversation.

The woman is seen listening to him patiently and standing there for a few seconds. Two of the accused, who are passing through the street, also stop there and talk to both of them, the video shows. The victim then tries to leave, but the nihang snatches the key of the victim’s bike.

However, police officials who are working on the case have refused to comment on the latest development, citing the nature of ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, the second accused in the case, Charanjit Singh, was arrested on Friday and produced in a court along with the waiter. The nihang, Tarundeep Singh, still remains at large.

Ramandeep had on Thursday said, “The victim was accompanied by a woman and both were under influence. I was on duty at my hotel, when I saw two persons objecting to their consumption of intoxicants. But the victim got aggressive and tried to hit the nihang first. He also snatched the kirpan of the nihang to hit him. I just came out to intervene. I have no role in his death.”

