Three held with 12 kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan using drones in Punjab’s Amritsar

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Aug 11, 2023 12:26 AM IST

Those arrested have been identified as Bhindar Singh alias Bhinda of village Daoke, Dilbag Singh alias Manu of village Rajatal and Manipal Singh alias Mani of village Chhina Shabajpur in Amritsar.

The Amritsar rural police have busted a cross-border drug smuggling racket by arresting three persons and recovering 12 kg of heroin from their possession.

The Amritsar rural police have busted a cross-border drug smuggling racket by arresting three persons and recovering 12 kg of heroin from their possession. (HT Photo)
Apart from seizing heroin, the police teams have also impounded a car in which the accused were travelling.

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said that following inputs that some drug smugglers have retrieved the heroin consignment dropped via drone and they are going to deliver it in a car, the Amritsar rural police conducted a special police checking near village Beharwal.

Yadav said that when the police party signalled the car to stop, the persons sitting in it tried to flee, but the police teams managed to nab them and recovered 12kg of heroin— including three packs of 2kg each, which they had tied around their waists with a cloth, while, one pack of 6kg was kept in the vehicle.

The DGP said that as per preliminary investigations, the accused persons were in touch with the Pakistan-based drug smugglers and were supplying heroin across the state after importing it from Pakistan.

Sharing more details, SSP Amritsar rural Satinder Singh said that the trio are facing several criminal cases. Further investigations are on to identify Pakistan-based smugglers and persons, who were supposed to receive this consignment, he said, while adding that more recovery is expected.

He said a case has been registered under Sections 21(C), 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Lopoke.

Friday, August 11, 2023
