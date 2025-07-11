Amritsar police seize 5.5-kg heroin, arrest nine

A total of 5.5 kg heroin was recovered with the arrest of nine smugglers in four different cases in Amritsar district, said officials. Amritsar commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar addressing the media regarding the arrests. (HT photo)

Among them, five smugglers were arrested by the Amritsar police commissionerate by busting two drug cartels.

This led to the seizure of over 3 kg heroin, ₹4,000 in drug money and a vehicle used in smuggling operations.

In the first case, Sukhdev Singh, alias Sukha, a resident of Gharinda village, was arrested with 2.50 kg heroin. A case was registered at the Chheharta police station under the NDPS Act.

In another case registered at the Islamabad police station, four persons were arrested, identified as Manpreet Singh, alias Gora; Amritpal Singh, alias Pal; Lovedeep Singh, alias Labha; and Harpal Singh, alias Bhala.

1 kg heroin was recovered from their possession.

“During investigation, it emerged that Manpreet was actively operating a trans-border drug smuggling network under the directions of his maternal uncle, Gopal Singh, a native of Harike, currently residing in Rajasthan. Amritpal was found to be in direct contact with Bharat alias Bhalo, a notorious full-time smuggler with two previous criminal cases, including one under the NDPS Act. Investigations revealed that Gopal is in direct contact with Pakistan-based drug smugglers,” said commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar.

He also said, “It was also found that the agricultural lands of Manpreet and Amritpal are located near the India–Pakistan border. Harpal works in nearby agricultural lands and used to keep an eye on dropped consignments and was paid for this by Bharat.”

These lands were regularly used to receive heroin consignments via drones, even during daylight hours, Bhullar added.

Meanwhile, Amritsar Rural police recovered more than 2 kg heroin from four drug.

Amritsar Rural SSP Maninder Singh said, “Police of Gharinda arrested two persons—Karan and Chamandeep Teji—with 1 kg heroin from Amritsar-Attari road near Khurmania village, while Ajnala cops, during patrolling, arrested Gurmej Singh and Sukhdeep Singh from Harar Kalan village with 1 kg heroin.”