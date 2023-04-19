2-kg heroin ‘dropped by Pakistan drone’ seized near international border

The Amritsar rural police on Tuesday recovered 2-kg heroin allegedly dropped by a Pakistan drone, from a field in Bachiwind village situated along the India-Pakistan border. Lopoke station house officer (SHO) Karampal said as per preliminary investigation, the packet was dropped by a drone from across the border. (HT File Photo)

According to information, a team of the Lopoke police was patrolling in various border villages in search of miscreants. The team got a tip-off that a suspected packet of drugs was lying in a field owned by one Sahib Singh.

The team went to the spot and recovered the packet which was covered in a yellow adhesive tape. When the packet was opened, 2 kg and 80 gm of heroin was recovered from it.

The police have registered a case against some unidentified persons under various sections of the NDPS Act at Lopoke police station.