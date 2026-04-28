Amritsar rural SHO held with 2 kg heroin

The Amritsar rural police on Monday arrested the station house officer (SHO) of Bhindi Saidan police station and recovered 2 kg of heroin and three rounds from his possession, superintendent of police (SSP) Sohail Mir said.

The Amritsar rural police on Monday arrested the station house officer (SHO) of Bhindi Saidan police station and recovered 2 kg of heroin and three rounds from his possession, superintendent of police (SSP) Sohail Mir said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

SHO Shishpal Singh has been arrested, while his gunman, whose name was released by the police, who was also booked, is absconding. “A few days ago, a drone entered the Indian territory from Pakistan carrying the contraband containing heroin and live rounds. However, it fell in the fields after it caught fire. It was partially burnt. After spotting it, the local people informed the police,” Mir said. “The SHO, along with his colleagues, reached the spot to recover these items. However, he did not start the legal proceedings, including the registration of the FIR. Upon investigation, police recovered the burned packet of contraband and rounds from the SHO’s possession. The arrested SHO and his colleague have been booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and the Arms Act,” the SSP said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “The second accused, who is the SHO’s gunman, is absconding, and our teams have launched a hunt to arrest him. The accused was produced in the court on Monday, and the court granted his one-day remand,” the SSP added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The second accused, who is the SHO’s gunman, is absconding, and our teams have launched a hunt to arrest him. The accused was produced in the court on Monday, and the court granted his one-day remand,” the SSP added. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

ndps act See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON