Amritsar: SAD leader Talbir Gill joins AAP

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Amritsar South constituency in-charge Talbir Singh Gill joined Aam Aadmi Party along with his associates and supporters in the presence of chief minister Bhagwant Mann. Welcoming leaders to the party fold, Mann said that the Akali Dal is almost finished in Punjab (HT Photo)

Gill was considered close to senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia. He had unsuccessfully contested the 2022 assembly polls from Amritsar South on Akali ticket.

Along with Gill, Dilbagh Singh Wadali, Youth Akali Dal Amritsar head, Sarab Singh Bhullar, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhi, Rustam Singh Sandhu and Jasbir Singh, also joined the AAP.

Welcoming leaders to the party fold, Mann said that the Akali Dal is almost finished in Punjab. “Due to the nepotism of the Badal family, the leaders and workers of the Akali Dal are disappointed and have no trust in the party. In the coming days, many more Akali Dal leaders will leave the party,” he added.