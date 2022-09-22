Amritsar shocker | Robbers hold man captive in his house, loot valuables

Two unidentified men looted cash and jewellery worth ₹35 lakh from a house on Yaseen Road in Amritsar after holding the owner captive on Wednesday.

The incident took place around 11.15am when the owner, Inderbir Singh Sadana, was sleeping in his room. His wife, a professor, was at work while the couple’s children live abroad. Sadana said that the men suddenly barged into his room and confined him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“My mobile phone, laptop and purse were lying in plain sight but the accused didn’t touch it. They went straight for the keys of the almirah and took the valuables from it,” he told the police.

Sardana further said that as per a rough estimate, the value of the stolen items is around ₹30 to 35 lakh but he is yet to calculate the actual loss.

On being informed a police party, led by additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP-City 2) Prabhjot Singh Virak and assistant commissioner of police (ACP-North) Varinder Singh Khosa, reached the spot and started investigation.

The ACP said, “As per preliminary findings, the accused did not have any firearms. Our teams are working to ascertain their identity.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police have also collected footage of closed-circuit television (CCTV) installed in the area. The ADCP said a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against unidentified persons.