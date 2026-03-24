Amritsar: Two held with 5 kg heroin

The Counter-Intelligence (CI) Amritsar has busted a narcotics smuggling module with the arrest of two operatives and recovered 5 kg heroin from their possession, said director general of police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, here on Monday. An FIR has been registered under sections 21, 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act . (HT Photo)

Those arrested have been identified as Maninder Singh, a resident of Khatrai Khurd in Amritsar, and Gurjant Singh, a resident of Phirwaria in Amritsar. Apart from recovering the contraband, police teams have also impounded their Hatchback Hyundai i20 car bearing registration number (PB10GH0140), being used for transporting the consignment.

Yadav said preliminary investigation has revealed links of arrested accused persons with a Pakistan-based smuggler and a foreign-based handler orchestrating cross-border consignments.

He said that police teams from CI Amritsar had received specific information that foreign-based individual is in contact with a Pakistan-based drug smuggler, and together, they were operating a drug smuggling network in the state with the help of their Punjab-based associates identified as Maninder and Gurjant.

The information revealed that both associates had received a narcotics consignment from their handler, and were coming to Dhariwal village in Ajnala district to deliver this consignment to some other party, said the DGP, while adding that police teams laid nakas and intercepted both the suspects and recovered 5 kg heroin from their possession. Further investigations are ongoing, he added.

In this regard, an FIR has been registered under sections 21, 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act at Police Station State Special Operation Cell, Amritsar.