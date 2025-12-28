Amritsar vigilance SSP suspended for misconduct

The Punjab government has suspended a senior superintendent of police (vigilance), Amritsar, for his alleged grave misconduct and dereliction of duty, according to an order. The December 26 order did not reveal the nature of misconduct by the officer. During the suspension period, his headquarters will be the office of the director general of police, Punjab, Chandigarh, and he will not leave it without the permission of the competent authority, the order read.

“Lakhbir Singh, PPS , senior superintendent of police, vigilance bureau, Amritsar, is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect under Rule 4 (1) (a) of the Punjab Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 1970, for his grave misconduct and dereliction of duty,” the order read.

In a statement, a spokesperson of the vigilance bureau said: “An internal complaint has been received regarding the officer concerned. In response, appropriate disciplinary action has been initiated.”

According to officials privy to the matter, the case is linked to tendering of development work to be executed in Ranjit Avenue, a posh locality of Amritsar. A former politician, who remained associated with the Shiromani Akali Dal and Congress, and currently a social media influencer, is also said to be involved in the case. As per reports, action has also been initiated against him.

Lakhbir Singh’s suspension marks the second such action in Amritsar in recent weeks. In November, the state government suspended Maninder Singh, the SSP of Amritsar rural, for his alleged failure to take stringent action against gangsters operating in the region.