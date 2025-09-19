Amritsar: Woman schoolteacher among six arrested for drug trafficking

Amritsar : Two women, including a government schoolteacher, were among six people held for trafficking drugs in two separate operations. A total of 9.066kg of heroin was seized from them, said Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav. Two women, including a government schoolteacher, were among six people held for trafficking drugs in two separate operations. A total of 9.066kg of heroin was seized from them, said Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav.

Those arrested have been identified as Honey (18) of Kale Ghanupur village in Amritsar, Parmdeep Singh alias Paras (18) of Jandiala Guru in Amritsar, Harwinder Singh alias Hinda (19) of Jandiala Guru in Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi (25) of Dande in Amritsar, Jasbir Kaur (40) of Dhala in Tarn Taran and Kulwinder Kaur (54) of Haveliyan in Tarn Taran.

According to police, Kulwinder Kaur is an ad hoc teacher in the primary wing of a government school.

The development came a day after the Amritsar commissionerate police busted a drug smuggling syndicate being operated by Moga-based Jagpreet Singh, alias Jagga, with the arrest of its key operative identified as Yasin Mohammed and recovered 7.1-kg of heroin from his possession.

Yadav said that preliminary investigation has revealed that foreign-based notorious gangster Harpreet, alias Happy Jatt, a native of Jandiala Guru, had direct links with Pak-based smugglers and was running this network using social media platforms.

The DGP said that two separate FIRs have been registered at the Chheharta police station in Amritsar.

Commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said initially, Honey was arrested with 20gm of heroin and during further investigation, his accomplice, identified as Parmdeep Singh, alias Paras, was nominated and subsequently arrested with 5.032 kg of heroin.

During the course of investigation, two more members of the module, identified as Harwinder Hinda and Gurpreet Gopi, were nominated and arrested, he said, adding that police teams had recovered additional 3.010 kg of heroin from the possession of Gurpreet, taking total recovery to 8.062 kg from the module.

Bhullar said Gurpreet and Parmdeep used to receive narcotics consignments — being dropped using drones from across the border— at pre-decided locations including garbage piles or poles with signs. The arrested persons were further distributing the heroin consignments on the instructions of Happy Jatt, he added.

In another operation, Bhullar said that two women smugglers identified as Jasbir Kaur and Kulwinder Kaur were arrested with 1.004 kg heroin. Jasbir was in direct contact with Pak-based smugglers, he said.

Two separate cases under the NDPS Act have been registered.